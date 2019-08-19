Fermanagh bomb attack: ‘Heartless’ actions of terrorists slammed by NI Police Federation

Monday’s bomb attack in Fermanagh was the work of “depraved and sick republican terrorists” the chair of the NI Police Federation has said.

Mark Lindsay said the attempt to lure officers and army bomb disposal experts into a trap was carried out “without regard to the safety of passers-by” who might easily have become victims.

“Once again, we are greatly relieved and thankful that no one has been injured in what was a carefully planned terrorist effort,” he said.

“The people who planned this murderous act are heartless and merciless. They have to be apprehended and I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this latest attack on our officers to report it immediately.

“These people have had the intent of murdering police officers or our military colleagues for some considerable time but are now showing an increased capability in carrying out such attacks and this is extremely worrying. In doing so, they demonstrate that they care little about the community they purport to represent.”

Mr Lindsay said the terrorists responsible were a serious threat to both security forces and civilians.

“Attacks like this and earlier ones in Craigavon and east Belfast illustrate just what the men and women I represent have to deal with on an ongoing basis. They do sterling work in safeguarding the community, and I would call on people to help the police to track down the republican terrorists responsible and bring them before the courts.”