Fermanagh man repays £19,000 in lost duty over ‘moonshine’ still

A 63-year-old man who has already paid more than £19,000 to Revenue officials after they uncovered his illegal ‘moonshine’ operation in a shed at his Co Fermanagh home, will find out next month what sentence he will receive.

Patrick Anthony McCaffrey, of Lisnaskea Road, Lisnaskea, Tully South, pleaded guilty at Dungannon Crown Court to being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of the duty chargeable on certain goods, namely alcoholic spirits.

In addition McCaffrey, as part of his fraud, also admitted possessing “an article, namely distilling equipment ... which might be called a still’’, all on June 24, 2016. The “still” included a copper tank, piping, and a generator.

Three other similar charges were ‘left on the books, not to be proceeded with’ by Judge Stephen Fowler QC following the Fermanagh man’s earlier guilty pleas.

Prosecution counsel Ciaran Harvey told the judge he would apply to amend the second count on the indictment to include those other articles, including possession of “empty alcoholic spirit bottles, 51kgs of yeast and 444kgs of sugar”.

Mr Harvey said that following his arrest McCafferty confessed to officers during interview and had paid over monies to HM Revenue and Customs as part of the lost duty.

The Fermanagh man was released on his £500 continuing bail until early next month.