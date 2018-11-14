Fermanagh murder probe: Woman found dead ‘had heart of a lion’

A woman whose death has sparked a murder investigation in Co Fermanagh “had the heart of a lion and the compassion of a Saint”, her employer has said.

Pauline Kilkenny died at her home in the Cornacully Road area of Enniskillen. Her body was found by her sister at 1pm yesterday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, suspicion of possession of cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.

Tributes and condolences have poured out for the 59-year-old woman.

The alarm was first raised when she failed to turn up for work at Lilley’s Centra and Topaz Service Station.

Her employer, Una Lilley, said everyone at the workplace is “utterly devastated and shocked by the unfolding events.”

In a statement, Una Lilley continued: “Pauline has been with us as a full time member of our deli team for just under two years. Such was her personality that it feels like a lot longer. As a person she was a vibrant, cheerful, humorous and colourful. She honestly had the heart of a lion and the compassion of a Saint. She adored cats and dogs and particularly if they were injured or in need they had her undivided attention. It was the same with people. The more you needed her, the more committed to you she would be.

“As an employee she was also committed; hardworking, honest, reliable and always the first person to volunteer if you needed extra help. For her not to be at work was completely out of character and almost immediately her co-workers were concerned, as was I.

In our wildest imaginings we did not anticipate this tragedy. She did not deserve this ending.”

Ms Lilley continued: “It is in stark contrast to the good, kind, caring and beautiful person Pauline was.

“She was an exceptional human being and we are going to miss her presence and her colour from our daily lives greatly.

“To Pauline’s loving and much-loved parents and sisters on the tragic events of yesterday, to her wider family and extensive circle of friends - for Pauline was widely known and loved - we extend our deepest heartfelt sympathy.”

Others joined in the tributes on social media.

One friend, writing on Facebook, said: “Such a lovely lovely lady always had time to chat to myself and my boys when we went into the shop, always smiling.”

Another wrote: “What a kind, friendly, bubbly lady she was. You always felt all the better from speaking to her. Very sad to hear the tragic news. RIP Pauline.”