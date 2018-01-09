Fermanagh security alert ends after reports of suspect device

The Kilcoo Road and Cashel Road in Fermanagh have reopened after searches were conducted by police as part of a security alert.

The operation followed reports last week that a suspect device had been left in the area between Cashel Cross and Kiltyclogher.

Superintendent Jane Humphries said: “Police responded to a report that a suspect device had been left in a wooded area in Cashel. A security operation was put in place to search the area on Monday, 08 January with the area closed whilst enquiries were conducted.

“Following a search of the area nothing untoward was found. The safety of the community is of paramount importance and we will not take any risks, however, I want to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this operation.”

Police are asking for anyone with information about this incident, or who saw any suspicious activity in area in recent days to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1136 of 03/01/18.