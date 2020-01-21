Fiancee of murder victim Nathan Gibson 'blown away by love and support'

A funding page has been launched to help the young fiancee of murder victim Nathan Gibson with his funeral costs.

The 25-year-old father of a little boy was brutally killed last Thursday night and his body discovered close to Craigavon Lakes.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help his fiancee, Joanna Black, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal

The page information said: "I'm sure you have all seen the news of how Nathan was so cruelly taken.

"Nathan's young fiancée Joanna is now left struggling to come to terms with such a traumatic ordeal, while trying to plan a funeral and find a new home for her and their little boy, which won't be easy as she now requires time off work.

"If anyone would like to make a small donation this would be more than appreciated.

"Joanna and Nathan spent their lives helping others but now she needs a little help to get through this all."

This morning Joanna said she has been 'very much blown away' by the love and support' since Nathan has died.

She said: "If everyone who can and wants to just donates £1 that will mean more than anyone will ever realise."

If you would like to donate, you can click on this link https://www.gofundme.com/f/nathan-gibson-funeral-expenses?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR2x5zj4ZtlFU1SyiZoKY3aR_HBXDivEukHOjZbwHYXgHhbRp3O56AswfHI