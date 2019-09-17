Fined for disorderly behaviour in kebab shop

A 19-year-old man was fined £150 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour in a kebab shop.

Daniel Murphy, Moyraverty Meadows, Craigavon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The offence took place on March 3 this year at Kylzs Kebabs, William Street, Lurgan.

The court heard there were a number of people in the premises and Murphy was shouting and annoying customers.

His girlfriend threw a drink around him and a fight broke out between them.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said it was the end of Murphy’s night out with his girlfriend and they had gone to the kebab shop. He had no relevant record.