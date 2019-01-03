Fire applicance collides with car during early morning arson attack

A fire appliance collided with a car as emergency crews responded to an arson attack in Co Armagh.

Fire broke out in a house in Portadown in the early hours of New Years Day.

NIFRS

The incident, on the ground floor of a mid terrace house in Churchill Park, is being treated as arson.

Crews were called at 3.40am and two appliances from Portadown Fire Station plus two from Lurgan Fire Station attended.

A NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a small fire on the ground floor of a mid-terraced house.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

“The cause of the fire appears to be deliberate.

“There were no reports of any casualties.

“The incident was dealt with at 4.03am.”

It is understood there was a collision between a Fire Appliance and a car close to the scene.