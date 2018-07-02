Fire at derelict farmhouse in Larne

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses after the report of a fire at a derelict farmhouse in the Ballyboley Road area of Larne on Sunday around 5.30pm.

Police say enquiries into the cause of this fire are ongoing.

Sergeant Alan Lowry would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries to contact police at Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1305 01/07/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.