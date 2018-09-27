Fire engine rampage man back in court on unconnected assault

A man who previously took a fire engine on a wrecking rampage through the centre of Larne has been back in court for an unconnected incident when he assaulted a male.

Ross Clarke (21), with an address at Hampton Crescent in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 27.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of assault which happened on March 11 this year.

Details surrounding the assault have yet to be outlined to the court.

The assault case was adjourned to mid-October for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

It is not the first time Clarke has been in court.

Last October at Antrim Crown Court, Clarke was put on Probation for two years; ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for five years after he took a fire engine on a £160,000 drunken spree of destruction through Larne.

At the Crown Court last year, Judge Desmond Marrinan said although his crimes had crossed the custodial threshold, given Clarke’s highly exceptional and difficult background he was prepared to take the exceptional step in freeing him on the combination order.

Clarke had admitted a total of 20 charges including the aggravated taking of the engine and damaging the fire station at Agnew Street in Larne.

Defence QC Jackie Orr had told the Crown Court last year a remorseful Clarke was a “vulnerable adult, easily manipulated by others”.

She also said that since that “night of sheer madness”, Clarke had gone on to become a recipient of a Duke of Edinburgh Gold award, and is now “someone who has changed his life completely”.