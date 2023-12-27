Fire linked to suspected bomb in Holywood leaves neighbourhood's residents cut off from family and friends

A fire linked to a suspected in Holywood, Co Down, has left residents of the surrounding estate largely stranded, a local councillor has said.

The rough area of the attack in Firmount Crescent is marked with a big red X - the smaller black Xs mark the road closures

Linzi McLaren, a UUP councillor for Holywood and Clandeboye, was reacting to the ongoing shutdown of the roads around the incident.

The incident unfolded around midnight last night in the Firmount Crescent area, an estate on the south-western side of the town served by a circular road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that sometime before 12.10am “a potential suspicious device” was thrown at a house in the area, causing a small fire.

The fire brigade attended and put the fire out.

The PSNI added: "Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries or damage caused at this time.

"Three people were seen leaving the area on foot in the direction of Holywood along Old Holywood Road.”

The latest update is that “officers remain at the scene and we are asking members of the public to avoid the area... the Old Holywood Road remains closed between its junctions with Jacksons Road and Knocknagoney Road."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to councillor McLaren, the area inside the cordon is accessible only to householders.

“They’re facilitating access for residents to and from their homes, but have to deny access to friends and relatives going to visit anyone.

"Especially at this time of year, there’s people visiting family and friends and may have had plans for dinner.

"They are unsure who the target was supposed to be – if any.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s no time of the year for incidents like this. However, around the holiday time it has more impact. A lot of residents are very understandably frustrated and quite angry at this situation."

Whilst it is unknown if this incident is connected to others, councillor McLaren said there has been a “spate” of incidents in Holywood of late, including an arson attack in Dunville Park about half-a-mile away, which left two dogs dead.

Councillor McLaren also offered praise to the officers tasked with holding the scene, saying “to stand out manning road closures in the pouring rain isn’t a particularly nice shift”.

The PSNI have said that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 21 of 27/12/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad