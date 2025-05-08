Firefighters continue to battle large gorse fire near Clogher, Co Tyrone
The NIFRS received a report of the fire near the Ashfield Road at about 12:51 BST on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, around 60 firefighters and 10 pumping appliances are continuing to fight the fire.
And, according to reports the blaze has spread across the border into Co Monaghan.
Specialist wildfire officers and the forestry service are also in attendance.
A significant fire service presence is expected to be in place for the rest of the day.
The NIFRS has advised those who live nearby to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.
The blaze comes after a spell of dry and sunny weather.