Firefighters tackle deliberate blaze at school site

A local political representative has condemned those behind a fire at the former Newtownabbey Community High School site last night.

Macedon DUP representative, Cllr Paul Hamill, is urging parents to educate their children about the dangers of starting fires like this.

He added: “I am disappointed to see another fire on the old Newtownabbey Community High School site.

“This site is currently being demolished and cleared. Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were tasked to the site to put the fire out.

“This is another needless fire draining away resources from the fire service who could be needed to attend emergency calls.”

It is understood the blaze in the Rathcoole Drive area was reported shortly before 8.30pm.

Two fire appliances from Whitla Fire Station attended the scene.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters dealt with a fire involving a large quantity of rubbish.

“The cause of the fire appears to be deliberate. The incident was dealt with at 10.12pm.”

TUV representative, Cllr David Hollis has said there are “heavy fumes” in the area this morning.

The Macedon DEA councillor stated: “I have been in touch with environmental health about the smouldering at the old high school site since last night.

“There are heavy fumes. I am hoping to get Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to dampen it down completely.”

This attack is the latest in a spate of recent incidents at the former high school site.

Last week the Times reported how ongoing vandalism and arson attacks at the disused school building have forced the Education Authority to fork out almost £300,000 to demolish the property.