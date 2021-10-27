A red firework, with the name ‘Mega Bomb’ was discovered at the gate of the field near the Birches yesterday.

Community Facebook page, ‘Friends of the Birches’ warned people not to set of fireworks close to horses or other livestock.

In a post with a photo of the firework, the group said: “Everyone loves a bit of craic. And fireworks are defo a bit of craic….. in the right hands and in the right place.

A firework was placed at the gate of a field of horses in the Birches area near Portadown.

“Please, please think about what you are doing.

“Setting off fireworks like this right beside horses or other livestock is just plain stupid.

“This picture was taken on the Birches Road and the owner is understandably livid.”

Editor’s Message:

