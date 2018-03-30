Firm targeted by thieves offers £2,000 reward

A £2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the conviction of thieves who used a forklift truck to smash their way into commercial premises in Maghera before making off with a number of power tools.

The break-in occurred at the MFL Plant Machinery unit in Sperrin View Business Park in the early hours of Tuesday, March 13.

Substantial damage was caused to the building when the thieves, thought to have been two men, rammed the forklift through a glass door and metal shutter at the front of the premises, sometime between 3am and 4am.

The men made off with a number of valuable Milwaukee power tools.

MFL Plant Machinery is offering a £2,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible.

Giving an update on their investigation into the incident, PSNI Magherafelt said they’d had “a great response” to their appeal for witnesses.

“We’ve had a great response to our appeal about the burglary at MFL Plant Machinery in Maghera. We still want to hear more, there are people out there who know who was involved in this,” a police spokesperson said.

“If you know who was involved or where these tools are we want you to contact us. All information is treated as confidential, you can send us a private message through Facebook or call 101 and quote reference 130 of 13/03/18.”