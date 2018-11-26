Five arrested over Eddie Meenan murder

A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was discovered in Londonderry.

The victim has been named locally as Eddie Meenan, who lived close to where he was found dead following a brutal assault in the Creggan Street area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of murder, police said.

It came after four people were detained on Sunday in connection with the investigation.

Detectives arrested a man and woman within hours of Mr Meenan’s body being discovered. The man, aged 51, has been released on bail pending further enquiries, while detectives have been granted additional time to question the 35-year-old woman.

Another two men, aged 26 and 31, were also arrested on Sunday and remain in police custody.

The attack on Mr Meenan has caused shockwaves among residents and neighbours in the Little Diamond/Creggan Street area.

Neighbour Frankie McMenamin, who knew Mr Meenan, said the family was originally from the Rossville Flats and was well known and well respected in the Bogside area.

“Eddie was kind and would have done anything for you. His family is devastated,” he said.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said Mr Meenan sustained significant injuries prior to his death.