Five detained after £350k cannabis seizure in Belfast and Holywood

Three men and two women have been arrested after police stopped a car in Belfast containing £120,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis.

The Jeep Renegade vehicle was searched by officers from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit on the Gilnahirk Road in the east of the city around 1pm on Wednesday.

Follow-up searches and drug seizures took place at properties in the Holywood and Knocknagoney areas and the total value of drugs recovered is estimated at £350,000.

Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “The vehicle was searched and around £120,000 of herbal cannabis was recovered. The driver and the passenger, both males, aged 20 and 33 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.”

“Follow-up searches at several locations in Holywood and Knocknagoney were then carried out resulting in the seizure of approximately £230,000 of herbal cannabis. Two women aged 20, and 32 and a man aged 29 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

“All five individuals are currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries.”

DI Hamlin added: “Those who involve themselves in the trafficking, supply and sale of any illegal substance should be under no illusion as to the commitment and determination of PSNI officers to identify, pursue and arrest anyone suspected of involvement in this criminality and see them convicted for their crimes.

“I would appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about the supply or use of illegal drugs. Anyone with any information can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”