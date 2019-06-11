Five due in court after heroin seizure

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Five people have been charged with a range of drug importation, possession and supply offences and are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates court this morning, the PSNI has said.

A police spokesperson said: “The four men and one woman were detained by police after 109 wraps of suspected heroin worth an estimated £2,700 was seized along with further smaller quantities of class A and B drugs, cash and a computer during a police operation in Sprucefield and Belfast yesterday.

“As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by Public Prosecution Service.”