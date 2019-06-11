Five due in court after heroin seizure

Five people have been charged with a range of drug importation, possession and supply offences and are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates court this morning, the PSNI has said.

A police spokesperson said: “The four men and one woman were detained by police after 109 wraps of suspected heroin worth an estimated £2,700 was seized along with further smaller quantities of class A and B drugs, cash and a computer during a police operation in Sprucefield and Belfast yesterday.

“As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by Public Prosecution Service.”