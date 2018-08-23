Five men arrested after teenager is stabbed

Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Belfast last night during which a teenager was seriously injured.

The 18-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which police have described as “serious.”

Five men, aged, 21, 24, 31, 35 and 47, have been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the incident, which occurred in the Laganbank Road area at around 11:45pm.

Detective Inspector Paul Wright commented: “I would specifically like to appeal to anyone who was on the bridge at East Bridge Street last night at around 11.30pm to 11.45pm and saw four males running across it to contact detectives at Musgrave, on the non-emergency number 101, as they may have information that could assist us with our enquiries.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact us also. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”