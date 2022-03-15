Five men arrested under Terrorism Act in Lyra McKee murder probe
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019 in Derry/Londonderry have arrested five men.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 9:41 am
In a statement this morning a PSNI spokesman said the men arrested were a 20-year-old, two 21-year-olds, a 41-year-old and a 54-year-old.
They were arrested in the Cityside of Derry/Londonderry this morning (15 March 2022) under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where they will be interviewed.