Five men arrested under Terrorism Act in Lyra McKee murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019 in Derry/Londonderry have arrested five men.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 9:41 am

In a statement this morning a PSNI spokesman said the men arrested were a 20-year-old, two 21-year-olds, a 41-year-old and a 54-year-old.

They were arrested in the Cityside of Derry/Londonderry this morning (15 March 2022) under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast where they will be interviewed.

The late Lyra McKee.