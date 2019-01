Five people arrested following in an investigation into a man’s death have been released on police bail.

The PSNI say it is investigating following the discovery of a man’s body at a property in the Lincoln Courts area of Londonderry at around 7.20am on Tuesday (January 1).

Four men, aged 63, 33, 32 and 31, and a woman, aged 32, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said a post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.