Five remain in custody after the seizure of a firearm, ammunition, cash, multiple mobile devices and suspected illegal cigarettes linked to the North Antrim UDA

Over 50 balaclavas were recovered and a vehicle seized for examination following the searches in Ballymoney, Limavady and Coleraine earlier yesterday.

In a statement the PSNI said they believed “the weapon and ammunition recovered are similar to those used in recent shooting attacks against members of the North Antrim community and this operation has undoubtedly frustrated the activity of individuals linked to North Antrim UDA who attempt to control communities through intimidation and fear of violence.

“We know that communities want to live in peace without the threat of being innocently caught up in the activities of violent criminals and would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101,” said the PSNI.

“Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport”.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.