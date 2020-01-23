Flock of sheep stolen from NI field - including eight Blue Leisters, seven North Country Cheviots and six Suffolk Cheviot Cross

Police are appealing for information after a flock if sheep was stolen from a field in Termon Road in Pomeroy.

The 21 animals were reported missing to police on Tuesday ( January 21) shortly after 6:10pm.



Constable Ben Primrose said: "It's believed this occurred sometime between 6pm on Monday (20th January) and 6pm on Tuesday.

"The stolen sheep, which were all tagged, include eight Blue Leisters, seven North Country Cheviots and six Suffolk Cheviot Cross.



"I want to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between these times and saw any suspicious vehicles acting suspiciously to get in touch with us.



"I would also appeal to anyone who knows where the animals are, or who is offered sheep for sale in suspicious circumstances, to call police on the non-emergency number 101, and quote reference number 1518 21/01/20."



