Flower power proves liberating for Maghaberry inmates

A garden created by prisoners in Maghaberry has been deemed worthy of special recognition after seven months of painstaking cultivation.

Using a range of recycled materials, and bedding plants grown from seed in the maximum security facility hear Lisburn, 14 inmates created the garden as part of the horticulture city and guilds course being delivered by Belfast Met.

In the garden with prisoners at work (from left) are Tammi Peek of the National Trust, Richard Whiting of Belfast Met and Ronnie Armour of NIPS

A judging panel deemed the previously neglected area of the prison estate to be bordering on perfection, giving it 88 out of 90 available points and the National Trust Gold Award.

The theme of the garden is ‘moving forward,’ and the display includes a train – the Maghaberry Flyer – said to reflect their “journey from incarceration to release”.

Presenting the award certificate to HMP Maghaberry, National Trust judge Tammi Peek described the innovate garden project as a “wonderful” example of garden creation.

She said: “The prisoners are to be commended for their hard work and the fantastic garden they have created. The show garden competition is run similar to a Chelsea Flower competition and is marked to the Royal Horticultural Society gardens judging criteria.”

‘Part of our work is encouraging people through vocational skills’ Ronnie Armour

Ms Peek added: “We have been delighted to be involved with this project. It is inspiring to see how engagement with it has had such a positive impact not just on the grounds at Maghaberry but on the prisoners themselves.”

Northern Ireland Prison Service director general Ronnie Armour said: “Part of the work of the Prison Service is to challenge people in our care and support them to change.

“Encouraging them through vocational skills will also help them when they are released, reducing the risk of re-offending and help to build a safer community.”

The garden has an eco-friendly focus and includes a ‘bug hotel’ to boost insect numbers.

“The whole project has been a unique and special way to engage the men in purposeful activity as well as provide them an opportunity to gain skills and qualifications which might lead to employment when they are released.”

Richard Whiting, the horticulture trainer working for the Belfast Met at Maghaberry, said the main purpose of the garden is to give the men somewhere to sit and reflect, and “to inspire thoughts of the future and moving forward in the right direction”.

Mr Whiting added: “The garden, with the theme ‘moving forward’, is essentially a visual metaphor designed to represent hope in the men’s journey, from imprisonment to release.

“A steam train and varied and colourful planting highlight the typical stages of progression throughout their sentence.”