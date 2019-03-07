FOLLOW LIVE: 'Speculation' concerning deaths of three people 'not helpful' warn P.S.N.I. Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The P.S.N.I. has warned people against speculatiing on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man, woman and child in Newry. Refresh this page for updates. P.S.N.I. at the scene in Newry. (Photo: Pacemaker Press) Reaction to deaths of three people in NI flat