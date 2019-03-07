FOLLOW LIVE: 'Speculation' concerning deaths of three people 'not helpful' warn P.S.N.I.

The P.S.N.I. has warned people against speculatiing on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man, woman and child in Newry.

P.S.N.I. at the scene in Newry. (Photo: Pacemaker Press)

