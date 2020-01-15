Football banning orders imposed on two men after Newry Showgrounds incident

Two men were handed a 30 month suspended sentence each and domestic football banning orders in Newry Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The banning orders follow an incident of disorderly behaviour at Newry Showgrounds on April 20, 2018.

A 24 year old man was given a 5 year football banning order and a 25 year old man was handed a 3 year football banning order.

Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan welcomed the sentencing of the two men.

“We welcome this banning order and hope that it is a warning to anyone attending a match who may be intent on causing trouble that they will be dealt with robustly.

"Violence and disorderly behaviour at football matches can have an indirect but no less serious impact on the reputation of Northern Irish football both at home and overseas."

CI Brannigan added: "Football related offending causes direct harm to law abiding supporters, those who volunteer and work in football grounds and in the communities surrounding local football grounds.

"I believe this will send a clear message to fans that any reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and that we, as a police service, will actively seek banning orders for anyone brought before the courts.

“We will continue to work with local football clubs, fan groups, the Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association to address any criminal activity linked to people attending football matches.”