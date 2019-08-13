Forced house entry and car blaze probed by PSNI

Police are investigating overnight incidents in the New Lodge area of Belfast.

Just after 3.30am police received a report of a burglary at a house at Carlisle Square in which a man had forced entry.

The resident disturbed the intruder - but he made off through the rear of the property.

The suspect was reported to have been aged in his 20’s, of a thin build and wearing a baseball cap and dark coat with orange coloured lining.

In the second incident - around 4.30am - police received a report that a Peugeot 206 car had been set alight at Victoria Parade.

Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, but the car was completely destroyed.

While carrying out further enquiries, police discovered that an Audi Q2 and Volkswagen Tiguan had both been destroyed following suspected deliberate fires at Carlisle Terrace.

A man matching the description of the earlier burglary was also reported to have been in these areas at the time of the arson attacks.

Inspector Paul Noble said: “ Our investigation into these incidents is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact police at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 181 of 13 August 2019. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”