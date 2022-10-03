Forensic team examining Sean Fox murder scene in west Belfast

Sean Fox was gunned down at point blank range in front of customers watching a Premier League match on television at Donegal Celtic Football Club.

Two masked men entered the club on the Suffolk Road around 2.30pm and singled out the former Donegal Celtic midfielder before opening fire and then escaping on foot.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, said: “At approximately 2.45pm, police received a report that two masked men had entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club shortly before 2.30pm and shot the man a number of times.

Sean Fox

“He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both gunmen are believed to have made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road.

“The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Suffolk Road area at the time the shooting took place, and seen two men running from the club or who may have captured dashcam footage, to contact us.”

Sinn Fein MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey said the community was in shock.

“There’s total shock in this community today,” he said as he visited the scene.

Scenes of crime officers from the PSNI at the scene following a shooting at the clubhouse of Donegal Celtic Football Club, in west Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“My thoughts and sympathies are with this man’s family.

“I personally don’t know the victim but what I do know is that there’s a family there and our thoughts and our sympathies are with this man’s family at this stage.

“There is a family there and obviously they’re grieving at this particular stage and obviously they’ll be looking for assistance from the community as well.

“But there’s shock within this community and people are sending their condolences to this man’s family.”

Mr Maskey urged anyone with info rmation to come forward to police.

“I condemn those responsible. There is no place for guns on our streets,” he said.

Brian Harding, SDLP councillor for the area, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased who will have been left devastated in the wake of this senseless attack and the loss of their loved one.

“This incident has cast a dark cloud over the entire area. People in this community want to be able to live their lives in peace and this shooting in broad daylight in a busy establishment must be condemned in the strongest possible terms by all.