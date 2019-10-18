Forkhill: Second man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after an assault and shooting incident in south Armagh.

Detectives investigating incidents in Forkhill on Tuesday detained the man on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

He remains in police custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.

A 37-year-old man was also arrested on earlier this week in connection with the incident.

Two men were taken to hospital following an attack in Forkhill on Tuesday night.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “Shortly before 6.20pm, we received a report that a number of men, possibly up to four, arrived by vehicle in Park Urney in Forkhill and attacked a parked car.

“The male occupant of this vehicle, aged 54, managed to get out but as he attempted to run away, he was assaulted. We believe he may have been struck on the head with a firearm, and subsequently sustained minor cuts to his head.

“As he continued to run away, he was chased by his attackers. One of the suspects, aged 37, is reported to have fallen and sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach.

“At around 6.31pm, it was reported this injured male who sustained a gunshot wound was driven to Daisy Hill Hospital in a blue Honda Accord where he was left outside before the vehicle sped off.

“At around 8.20pm, it was reported that a Blue Honda Accord had been discovered burnt out in Mourne View Park in Newry.”

The man who sustained the head injuries has since been released from hospital, while the man who sustained a gunshot wound has undergone surgery.

“This was a reckless series of events and it only by sheer luck that we are not dealing with a tragic situation,” Detective Handley added.

“Our investigation into these incidents is underway and we are working to establish a motive for what occurred.”