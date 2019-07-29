Former boxing champion Martin Rogan to stand trial with wife

Former heavyweight boxer Martin Rogan and his wife Fiona are to stand trial in Belfast later this year on charges of perverting the course of justice.

The couple, from Glen River Park in Glenavy, appeared in court on Monday where they both entered ‘not guilty’ pleas when charged.

Martin Rogan, 48, was charged with perverting the course of justice between March 26 and April 16, 2018.

He is accused of providing ‘false particulars’ on a fixed penalty form stating he was not the driver of an Audi A6 on February 11, 2018 and that Fiona Rogan ‘was driving the said vehicle at the relevant time’.

His 31-year-old wife Fiona Rogan was charged with perverting the course of justice on April 27, 2018 by providing ‘false particulars’ on a fixed penalty form that on February 11, 2018, she was the driver of the same Audi A4.

When the charges were put to the couple at Belfast Crown Court, they both replied “not guilty”.

Stephen Toal, the barrister representing Martin Rogan, told Judge David McFarland that much of the evidence in the case was “largely uncontested” which would therefore result in a short trial.

Mr Toal also revealed the defence was seeking a neurology report as a result of issues raised during interviews.

Mr Toal said Martin Rogan – a former Commonwealth heavyweight champion – “has sustained a number of concussions down through the years”, and the report was being sought “in terms of his memory”.

Judge McFarland set the trial date for October 1 and said he anticipated the hearing would last two days.

The Belfast Recorder then addressed the Rogans and told them he was releasing them on continuing bail before ordering them to attend for the start of their trial.