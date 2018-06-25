Former Celtic kitman abused teenager in ‘calculated fashion time after time’

Former Celtic kitman James McCafferty sexually abused a young teenage footballer “in a calculated fashion time after time”, a court has heard.

The 72-year-old, formerly of Raby Street off the Ormeau Road in south Belfast, pleaded guilty last month before his trial was due to start to eight counts of sexual assault.

Belfast Crown Court heard the offences took place on dates between December 2012 and 2015 at either the victim’s home or in McCafferty’s flat.

Judge Patricia Smyth heard that at the time of the offences McCafferty was aged between 66 and 68 and the complainant was aged 14-16.

McCafferty was arrested in December 2016 after admitting in an interview with a journalist that he had touched several boys while working as a coach and kitman during his time in Scotland.

Prosecution lawyer David Russell said: “He also told the journalist that he had been involved with a boy, who he named, in Belfast where he had been living for the past seven years.’’

Mr Russell said the victim’s mother told police that she got to know McCafferty when her son attended a football match when he was about eight-years-old.

“The accused was in the company of her uncle and at that time she knew he lived in Scotland. Thereafter they met occasionally. The accused then moved to Northern and initially lived with her uncle before moving into his own apartment off the Ormeau Road.

“At that time she described how the accused had become friendly with her family.”’

The mother had described McCafferty as “providing a role model figure for her two boys who were very fond and very close to him’’.

Mr Russell said that from the age of 13, the injured party was allowed to visit McCafferty at his Raby Street flat at least twice a week. In return for doing housework, McCafferty would pay for the boy’s gym membership.

When police approached the teenager, he initially told detectives that he had “nothing to report’’ about McCafferty.

But after being told McCafferty had made admissions, the victim told police of two specific incidents when he was 14.

Adjourning sentencing for two months, Judge Patricia Smyth said: “This is a complex sentencing exercise and there are a number of factors I will have to take into account and I am going to reserve my sentence in this case.’’

Judge Smyth said she would pass sentence on August 13 and McCafferty was remanded back into custody.

McCafferty will also be made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order which his defence did not dispute.