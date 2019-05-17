Former GP jailed after sex assaults in patients

GP Alan Tutin, who was sentenced on Friday for groping 15 patients under the guise of intimate medical examinations.
A doctor has been jailed for 10 and a half years for sexually assaulting 15 patients over a period of more than 20 years at a practice in Surrey.

Former GP Alan Tutin, 71, groped women and girls who had booked appointments for a range of minor illnesses.

Tutin gave one 22-year-old patient a breast examination in which he “squeezed them as if he was weighing them” when she had only attended because of warts on her feet.

He also groped a 12-year-old girl who was unaccompanied because her mother had died a few months earlier - she was only seeking treatment for a cold.

Judge Nigel Peters QC said: “There cannot be a more serious abuse of trust that these courts have to deal with than that of a doctor and a patient.”