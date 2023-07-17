Billie Simpson, who also played for Cliftonville Ladies, was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday night (July 16) after fearing for her safety due to potential threats from the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

A video of the incident has appeared online which appears to show a man lying on the ground as those nearby quickly rush to his aid.

The man's condition is not yet known.

Former Northern Ireland international Billie Simpson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, the PSNI released a statement saying: "Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman following the report of an assault in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast on July 12.

"The woman has been taken to custody and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.”

However, Ms Simpson was released on police bail on Monday (July 17) "to allow for further police enquiries."

Ms Simpson's time at Cliftonville saw her win the Ulster Footballer of the Year award, Northern Ireland Women’s Football Personality of the Year as well as Northern Ireland Premier League Player of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad