Former Northern Ireland international Billie Simpson is released on police bail as enquiries continue into an alleged assault during the Twelfth in the Sandy Row area of Belfast

A former Northern Ireland international has been released on police bail after being arrested by police investigating an alleged assault in the Sandy Row area of Belfast on July 12.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 17th Jul 2023, 17:57 BST- 1 min read

Billie Simpson, who also played for Cliftonville Ladies, was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday night (July 16) after fearing for her safety due to potential threats from the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

A video of the incident has appeared online which appears to show a man lying on the ground as those nearby quickly rush to his aid.

The man's condition is not yet known.

Former Northern Ireland international Billie Simpson
On Sunday, the PSNI released a statement saying: "Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman following the report of an assault in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast on July 12.

"The woman has been taken to custody and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.”

However, Ms Simpson was released on police bail on Monday (July 17) "to allow for further police enquiries."

Ms Simpson's time at Cliftonville saw her win the Ulster Footballer of the Year award, Northern Ireland Women’s Football Personality of the Year as well as Northern Ireland Premier League Player of the Year.

She is also known for being nominated for the 2019 Puskas Award alongside Lionel Messi following her effort against Sion Swifts as she netted from inside her own half with a volley.