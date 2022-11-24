News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Former soldier who was selling pirate Sky TV packages on firesticks ordered to pay £15,000 compensation costs

---------- Forwarded message ---------From: Paul Higgins Date: Thu, 24 Nov 2022 at 14:08Subject: Att newsdesk. Dodgy skyTo: Paul Higgins

By The Newsroom
35 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 2:27pm
Sky TV
Sky TV

Att newsdesk. Dodgy sky

Copy by Paul Higgins. 07973157553

Hide Ad

Thurs 24 Nov ‘22

An ex soldier who was selling pirate TV packages will be paying for it for

Most Popular

the next five years, a judge ordered today (thurs).

While Luke Scattergood walked free from Craigavon Crown Court after his 15

Hide Ad

month jail sentence was suspended for three years, Judge Patrick Lynch KC

ordered the 35-year-old to pay Sky £250 a month until he has satisfied a

Hide Ad

£15,000 compensation order.

Scattergood, from the Manse Road in Portadown, had entered a guilty plea to

Hide Ad

participating in a fraudulent business in dates between 1 October 2018 and

31 May 2020.

Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret outlined how an investigator for Sky TV

contacted police in April 2020 to report her findings into the supply of

Hide Ad

pirate TV packages.

Her investigations showed that using his own social media accounts,

Hide Ad

Scattergood was advertising and promoting “UFTV packages” which essentially

consisted of a fire stick that could illegally access Sky programmes.

Hide Ad

Ms Auret said the investigator had herself conducted a test purchase and

had been sent the fire stick, instructions on how to use it and having

Hide Ad

followed those instructions, she was able to watch encrypted programs.

With Scattergood identified as the culprit, the PSNI investigated his

Hide Ad

financial affairs and they uncovered hundreds of transactions in his bank

and PayPal accounts, relating to the sale of just over 50 fire sticks.

Hide Ad

Ms Auret said while Sky estimated that if each of Scattergood’s customers

had taken on full packages on a years contract they would have been at a

Hide Ad

loss of around £271,000, the provable “minimum benefit to the defendant” is

£25,800.

Hide Ad

Defence counsel Conor Lunny conceded the money “seems to have been

frittered away on gambling” websites but submitted that in essence, “the

Hide Ad

beneficiaries are mostly his children” in that he bought them whatever they

needed.

Hide Ad

He said that having left the army, Scattergood “did it for one reason -

financial motivation and greed….but he never presented a lavish lifestyle.”

Hide Ad

Judge Lynch told Scattergood “Sky tv have an entitlement to sell their

programmes at a proper commercial price…you knew from the outset that it

Hide Ad

was totally illegal.”

Imposing the compensation order, he warned the ex soldier “if you default

Hide Ad

it will be a sentence of six months.”

“I’m confident that you won’t be back before me but if you are, you know

Hide Ad

exactly what will happen,” declared the judge.

Ends

Hide Ad

Sent from my iPhone

--

Hide Ad

Copydesk Ni