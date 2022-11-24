Former soldier who was selling pirate Sky TV packages on firesticks ordered to pay £15,000 compensation costs

Sky TV

Thurs 24 Nov ‘22

An ex soldier who was selling pirate TV packages will be paying for it for

the next five years, a judge ordered today (thurs).

While Luke Scattergood walked free from Craigavon Crown Court after his 15

month jail sentence was suspended for three years, Judge Patrick Lynch KC

ordered the 35-year-old to pay Sky £250 a month until he has satisfied a

£15,000 compensation order.

Scattergood, from the Manse Road in Portadown, had entered a guilty plea to

participating in a fraudulent business in dates between 1 October 2018 and

31 May 2020.

Prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret outlined how an investigator for Sky TV

contacted police in April 2020 to report her findings into the supply of

pirate TV packages.

Her investigations showed that using his own social media accounts,

Scattergood was advertising and promoting “UFTV packages” which essentially

consisted of a fire stick that could illegally access Sky programmes.

Ms Auret said the investigator had herself conducted a test purchase and

had been sent the fire stick, instructions on how to use it and having

followed those instructions, she was able to watch encrypted programs.

With Scattergood identified as the culprit, the PSNI investigated his

financial affairs and they uncovered hundreds of transactions in his bank

and PayPal accounts, relating to the sale of just over 50 fire sticks.

Ms Auret said while Sky estimated that if each of Scattergood’s customers

had taken on full packages on a years contract they would have been at a

loss of around £271,000, the provable “minimum benefit to the defendant” is

£25,800.

Defence counsel Conor Lunny conceded the money “seems to have been

frittered away on gambling” websites but submitted that in essence, “the

beneficiaries are mostly his children” in that he bought them whatever they

needed.

He said that having left the army, Scattergood “did it for one reason -

financial motivation and greed….but he never presented a lavish lifestyle.”

Judge Lynch told Scattergood “Sky tv have an entitlement to sell their

programmes at a proper commercial price…you knew from the outset that it

was totally illegal.”

Imposing the compensation order, he warned the ex soldier “if you default

it will be a sentence of six months.”

“I’m confident that you won’t be back before me but if you are, you know

exactly what will happen,” declared the judge.

