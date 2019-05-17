Four arrested over attempted ATM theft

Police have arrested four men following the attempted theft from an ATM at a service station in the Gilnahirk Road area of Belfast.

Detective Chief Superintendent Darren Evans said: “The four men, aged 30, 33, 37 and 41, have been arrested and are currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

“Police would ask anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area or have information that may assist with the investigation to contact police on 101.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.