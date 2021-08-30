Portadown's People's Park was the scene of a mass brawl on Sunday during which one man was stabbed. Screenshot from a video of the incident.

The fight, which was captured by numerous people on video and shared widely on social media, happened at the People’s Park yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

It is understood a soccer tournament was taking place between a number of foriegn nationals when a fight broke out.

Eye witnesses spoke of mothers and children fleeing the park as the brawl broke out.

Videos show a large group of men fighting.

One also shows a man laying on the ground being attacked by another man.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police have arrested four males following an altercation at a football match in Portadown yesterday afternoon (Sunday 29 August).

“At approximately 4.10pm, a report was received that a fight had broken out following a match in the Park Road area of the town.

“One man, aged 22 sustained a stab wound to his shoulder.

“Four males, aged 16, 18, 31 and 53 were arrested on suspicion of offenses including assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1458 of 29/08/21.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

Independent Cllr Darryn Causby described the brawl as ‘deeply alarming’.

“I will be working with the DUP to arrange a Special meeting of the council to make sure actions on this issue it taken immediately and robustly!”

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy also condemned the incident.

Cllr Duffy said the soccer tournament had been a positive event bringing people in the East Timor and Portugese communities together and encouraged them to engage with the local community.

“This was a really good event getting all the communities engaged. But this incident has cast a dark shadow over it.”

It is understood the final of the tournament is to be held next weekend.

Loyalist Edgarstown Bonfire which posted one video on Facebook said: “Here we have the People’s Park, thousands pumped into by the local council. Here we have dozens of foreign nationals having running battles within the park with weapons. Women fleeing the park with their children.”

