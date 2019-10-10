Four arrests and £25,000 worth of drugs seized in Tyrone

Detectives from PSNI Organised Crime Branch carried out a number of searches in the Cookstown area today as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting illegal drugs.

Four men, a 25-year-old, 29-year-old and two aged 19, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a class A controlled drug, supplying a class A controlled drug, possession and supply of a class B controlled drug, and possessing criminal property. All four remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Drugs seized by the PSNI today.

Detective Inspector Colin Patterson said: “So far we have seized quantities of suspected class A and B drugs along with a sum of cash and a vehicle as part of our investigation. An electric stun gun-type device was also recovered.

"Our enquiries are continuing at this stage and we hope to make further progress in the very near future. Initial estimates suggest that approximately £25,000 worth of controlled drugs were taken off the streets in the Mid-Ulster area with this operation.

“This has been thanks to collective efforts, including those of PSNI’s district officers and Tactical Support Group.

"Information from the public is also key to our success against those who profit from the trade in illegal drugs. I would ask anyone with any information which can assist us to target these individuals to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”