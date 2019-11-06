Four burglaries in 12 hours - NI homes ransacked each time

The PSNI has said four burglaries within a 12 hour period "may be linked".

Detectives have launched an investigation into the break-ins that occurred in the Kings Road, Kingsway Park, North Sperrin and Abbey Gardens areas of Belfast on Tuesday.

Rooms were ransacked during each of the four break ins.

The four burglaries were reported between 7:00am and 7:30pm.

In each of the four burglaries rooms were ransacked.

Sums of money, both Sterling and Euros, a sapphire ring with two diamonds, and two necklaces and a bracelet were stolen.

A maple leaf gold coin was also stolen in one of the burglaries.

"At this stage police believe these burglaries may be linked," said the PSNI.

Detective Sergeant O'Flaherty appealed to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity to contact police.

"I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner in any of these areas between the hours of 7.00am and 7.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, 5 November to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting references 1432; 1546; 1628 and 1715 05/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."