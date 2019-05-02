Four charged after postal drugs probe

Two men and two woman have been charged with a number of drug offences following a police investigation into the supply of drugs through the post.

The four people were arrested in England and Wales on Tuesday and brought to Northern Ireland for questioning.

Police say the “proactive investigation” had been ongoing over the past year and “demonstrates the scale of the operation and our commitment to bring those who are intent on supplying illegal drugs to justice, therefore protecting our community.”

Charges include being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug, conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug, conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug, Possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property.

The four are due before Londonderry Magistrates Court this morning, Thursday 2nd May.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“A third male was also arrested in relation to this on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.”