Four charged over aggravated burglary

Four men have been charged with burglary offences after masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, forced their way into a house in Londonderry yesterday morning.

Two masked men forced their way into a house in the Hollymount Park area.

PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond said: “One of the males entered and threatened the female occupant before leaving the house on foot with the second male, then making off from the area in a white vehicle. Officers responded immediately to this report and as a result of their enquiries, located a white Kia Sportage in the Cecilia’s Walk area.”

The incident was reported to police after 6.30am yesterday.

A police spokesperson said: “Three men aged 25, 31 and 34 have been charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal. The 31-year-old has also been charged with driving while disqualified and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

“A 21-year-old man has been charged with aiding and abetting aggravated burglary with intent to steal, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a firearm or an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.”

“As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The four men are due before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court today.