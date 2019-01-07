Four hurt in stolen milk truck’s trail of destruction

Four people, including two police officers, were injured as a stolen milk truck collided with six vehicles in west Belfast, a court has heard.

One woman was knocked unconscious when the lorry struck her car while being driven the wrong way up a one-way street, it was claimed.

Details emerged as a 23-year-old man appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on 40 charges related to the weekend theft.

Darren McGrath, of no fixed abode, is accused of 38 motoring offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing injury, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to a number of vehicles and driving while unfit through drink or drugs at Cavendish Street.

He faces further counts of resisting police and possessing class C drugs.

McGrath denies being behind the wheel of the milk truck which was stolen in the Castle Street area on Saturday morning.

But opposing bail, a PSNI officer claimed he was seen driving the lorry “dangerously and recklessly” across residential parts of the city.

The court heard pedestrians and other road users were put at risk before it finally came to a halt.

“It damaged six vehicles, causing injury to four people,” she said.

“One female was knocked unconscious from the direct impact on the driver’s side of her vehicle when the milk van was driven the wrong way up a one-way street.”

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was told another of the injured, a male civilian, had to be taken to hospital with muscle spasms.

Two PSNI officers were also said to be hurt when the lorry collided with their car, shunting it forward.

“Police were not in pursuit, but they were following and trying to get the vehicle to stop,” the officer added.

She claimed McGrath appeared under the influence when he was arrested, with a quantity of drugs found on him.

A defence solicitor stressed two people had been in the truck.

He argued that police could not say if McGrath was the driver, adding that his client’s shoe was found in the passenger side of the cab.

According to the PSNI officer, however, a number of officers identified the defendant as the alleged driver.

She added that the passenger had jumped out of the lorry before most of the collisions occurred.

Refusing bail due to the risk of potential reoffending, Judge Bagnall said: “I’m concerned about the risk to the public.”

She remanded McGrath in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.