Four men arrested after brutal gun attack on teenager in family home in front of 11-year-old | PSNI believed carried out by the New IRA

The incident happened in his home in Strabane on February 9.

An operation conducted today by detectives from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Crime Department resulted in the arrest of four men.

The men, one aged 22-years-old, one aged 27-years-old, and two aged 37-years-old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act at locations in Dungannon, Strabane, Omagh and Eglinton.

These men are currently in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned.

Their arrests are part of the investigation into the shooting of a 19-year-old male at around 7:20pm on 9th February in Springhill Park in Strabane, which is believed to have been conducted by the violent dissident republican group, the New IRA.

Further searches were also carried out today in Strabane and Coalisland, during which a number of items were seized for further examination.

A 36-year-old man arrested yesterday under the Terrorism Act as part of this investigation has since been released without charge.

Earlier, speaking about the shooting incident, Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “This was a brutal attack on the victim who was at home with a family member, aged just 11-years-old, when the gunmen struck.

“It was reported the gunmen also pointed a gun at the young boy.

“This sickening attack has left the victim with life-changing injuries along with having to deal with the trauma of what he experienced.

“I want to reiterate our appeal to anyone with information about this savage attack to call us. Think if this was your son, or brother or friend - how would you feel? If you have information, tell us. It may make all the difference to catching those responsible.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 1668 of 09/02/22. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

