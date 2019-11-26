Four men charged with kidnap and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney

Four men have appeared in court charged with the kidnap and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney.

The men, who were brought before Virginia District Court in Co Cavan, were arrested last Thursday.

Darren Redmond, 25, of Caledon Road, East Wall, in Dublin faces charges of assault and false imprisonment.

Luke O'Reilly, 66, of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, was remanded into custody until December 3. He did not apply for bail.

A third man, who cannot be identified due to a reporting restriction, was remanded into custody. Judge Denis McLoughlin put a temporary order in place which restricts the media from naming him.

Alan O'Brien, 38, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, also faced charges of assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

In September, Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Mr Lunney, 50, was abducted outside his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, and taken to a horsebox across the border, where he was beaten.

His attackers broke his leg, sliced his fingernails and face with a Stanley knife, carved QIH on his chest, and doused the father of six in bleach.