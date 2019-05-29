Four men steal Mercedes Benz, cause major pile-up near LISBURN but seconds later are bitten by P.S.N.I. dog

The P.S.N.I. has taken four men suspected of burglaries and thefts into custody after they caused a major pile-up near a motorway in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The P.S.N.I. received reports of burglaries in the Old Warren and greater Lisburn area and with the help of their dog section they quickly snapped into action to detain and arrest the four males within 20 minutes of the initial report.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

"These males had stolen a silver Mercedes and caused a pile up on the Saintfield Road roundabout going onto the M1 before they ran off," said the P.S.N.I.

"These males are currently in custody with some bite marks ( if you run from the dog it will bite) and now we need your help.

"If you have any information about these males, if you have seen them in the area, if you have any CCTV or dash cam footage we would like to know, we have already had some CCTV footage given in so Thank you!

"All information to 101 quoting serial CC314 of 29/05/2019," added the P.S.N.I.

