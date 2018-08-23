Four people left ‘extremely shaken’ after gun attack in Newry

Four people were lucky to escape injury when shots were fired into a house in Newry last night.

The incident occurred in the Barcroft Park area of the city at around 11:45pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said a “volley of shots” had been fired at the property, with number going through the front window and into the living room.

None of the four adults who were in the property at the time were injured, but all were left “extremely shaken”.

Police have described the incident as “an appalling attack” and say they are working to establish a motive.

Investigating officers have appealed for witnesses to contact them by calling 101.