Four people rescued from building after arson attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after an arson attack at residential premises in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at the Lisnahull Park area of Dungannon.

Inspector Kitt said: “At approximately 3.00am Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service reported a fire at the flats.

“Police arrived prior to the fire brigade and managed to extinguish the fire.

“Four people were evacuated from the premises.”

The PSNI office added: “NIFRS confirmed the fire was deliberately started by a wheelie bin being pushed up against the door and set alight.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 162 27/08/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”