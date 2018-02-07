Four terror arrests in Belfast

Detectives investigating recent paramilitary style attacks have arrested four people today in greater Belfast.

Police carried out a number of searches under the Terrorism Act and Section 24 of the Justice and Security Act.

The men, aged 34, 44 and two aged 46, were arrested in the greater Belfast area and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station for questioning.

The arrests are in connection with paramilitary style attacks in Whiterock Drive on 19 January, Upper Meadow Street on 28 January and Glenalina Gardens on 30 January.