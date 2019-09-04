Four year-old N.I. boy 'severely traumatised' after threatened with knife in early hours of morning

A four year-old boy was left "severely traumatised" after, along with a woman in her 60s, was robbed by a man armed with a knife.

The incident occurred in the Sunningdale Park area of Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The four year-old boy has been left "severely traumatised".

"Police received a report shortly before 3.30am that a man had entered the property and threatened a woman in her 60s and a four year-old boy with a knife as he demanded a sum of money.

"The suspect fled the scene with a rose gold iPhone 6 plus," said Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson.

"A female occupant was taken to hospital with bruises and a cut. The four year-old boy was left severely traumatised by this incident.

"There were three other children and one other adult female also present in the house.

"As is understandable, all occupants were left very shocked and distressed by this incident.

"People should be able to feel safe in their own home," added Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed or has any information surrounding this incident on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 131 04/09/2019.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

A 35 year-old man has been arrested on suspcion of aggravated burglary - he remains in custody at this time.