Fourth arrest as police investigate NI’s self-styled paedophile hunters

A fourth arrest has been made by police investigating Northern Ireland’s self-styled paedophile hunters.

Police confirmed that a 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment. This relates to an incident in Belfast on November 23, 2017.

Earlier today three men aged 28, 32 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including disorderly behaviour and attempted intimidation.

The arrests relate to an incident on Botanic Avenue in Belfast on the evening of Tuesday, February 6.

The 32-year-old and 34-year-old have also been arrested on suspicion of obstruction of a road on the same date.

The News Letter understands the arrests relate to an incident when BBC News NI reporter Kevin Magee was confronted by a number of self-styled paedophile hunters in a coffee shop on Botanic Avenue.

The confrontation came after Mr Magee, who had been investigating the activities of a paedophile hunting group in Northern Ireland, had earlier that day tried to interview some of those associated with the group.

Police confirmed all three men who were taken into custody had also been arrested on suspicion of common assault, false imprisonment and disorderly behaviour on a number of dates between September 2017 and February 2018.