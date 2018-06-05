Frampton case against McGuigan can be heard in Belfast: judge

Former world champion Carl Frampton’s legal action against ex-manager and promoter Barry McGuigan can be heard in Belfast, a judge has ruled.

Mr Justice Horner held that the Northern Ireland High Court has jurisdiction to determine his lawsuit over allegedly withheld earnings.

The Belfast fighter is suing Barry McGuigan, his wife Sandra McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions (UK) Ltd, claiming a failure to pay purse money from his bouts.

Issuing a verdict on where the case should be heard, the judge said: “Northern Ireland is the centre of gravity in this dispute.”

A date for the trial could now be fixed once checks are carried out on the availability of witnesses.

The writ forms the basis of Mr Frampton’s counter-claim to separate legal proceedings brought against him by the McGuigan family-run Cyclone Promotions at the High Court in London.

Nicknamed ‘The Jackal’, the 31-year-old former two-weight world champion split with Cyclone last summer.

He is facing an action from his former promoters for alleged breach of contract.

It will now be a matter for the English court to decide if it should hear the claim brought in London by Clones Promotions, and whether it is the more appropriate forum for all the disputes.

The Tigers Bay-born fighter is counter-suing on a number of grounds, including an alleged appropriation of fight earnings and a breach of the terms of an International Promotional Agreement (IPA).

His lawsuit refers to contracts for bouts in Northern Ireland, England and the United States.

It involves claims against the now dissolved Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd, of which Mr and Mrs McGuigan were directors, over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising from Mr Frampton’s second world title match against Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas last year.

During the preliminary hearing on jurisdiction it was alleged that Mr Frampton’s deteriorating relationship with his former manager and promoter ended after the taxman called at the boxer’s home about a company VAT bill for almost £400,000.

By the time they parted the boxer believed Mr McGuigan was “ripping him off and concealing it”, the court heard.

Mr Frampton also said the cracks first appeared when he was allegedly “fobbed off” about being paid after defeating rival Scott Quigg in Februay 2016.

In a sworn statement he accused Mr McGuigan of abusing the trust he placed in him to look after his career.

Lawyers for the McGuigans insisted all of the allegations are categorically denied.

Accompanied by his parents, Craig and Flo, Mr Frampton was present for the ruling on the proper venue for his action.

During the hearing the court was told the name of Mr McGuigan’s son Blain was included on a promotional agreement with the boxer.

Counsel for Mr Frampton claimed this was to mask a conflict from Barry McGuigan acting as both manager and promoter at that point.

He argued there had been a lack of transparency in arrangements for the income from his client’s bouts and a “vagueness” about the Cyclone finances.

Mr Justice Horner was told the boxer claims doubts about his relationship with Mr McGuigan first emerged in the build up to the pay per view title unification fight with Scott Quigg.

In an affidavit Mr Frampton said he and his wife Christine noticed the McGuigan family, their wives and girlfriends were putting everything on the account.

The purse from the bout was to be split 57.5%-42.5% in his favour, he stated.

Referring to his inquiries about being paid months after the fight, he claimed “I was fobbed off” and told his opponent’s promoters were “messing around” over money.

According to Mr Frampton, however, Scott Quigg was paid before him.

Lawyers for the McGuigans argued that the case should be dealt in London along with Cyclone’s suit.

However, the judge concluded that the court in Northern Ireland has jurisdiction to hear Mr Frampton’s claims.

“Frampton is a Belfast fighter who was born, bred and who lives in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Most of the income generated from his fights has been generated in Northern Ireland. Cyclone Promotions is a Northern Ireland company.”

Concluding that the High Court in Belfast can offer an expeditious trial, with litigation less expensive than in London, he added: “I have no hesitation in concluding that ... Northern Ireland and in particular Belfast, is most closely connected with this dispute.”