Fraud accused tries  to get case thrown out

A man charged in connection with an an alleged banking fraud of up to £78,000 is to mount a legal bid to have the case against him thrown out, a court heard yesterday.

Roland Hlacs’ lawyer confirmed he intends to argue there is insufficient evidence to return him for trial on a count of aiding and abetting in the suspected scam.

Hlacs, 35, of Rutherglen Street in Belfast, faces a single charge linked to a wider alleged fraud.

A judge was previously told the man accused of being the central figure, Jack Harrington Legen, has “disappeared”.

Legen, of unknown age and with an address at Castle Lane in Comber, Co Down, is charged with eight counts of fraud by abuse of position.

According to court papers he allegedly transferred sums of between £9,000 and £10,000 from Santander bank accounts while occupying a position expected to safeguard its financial interests.

All of the alleged offences occurred in June 2012.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a warrant has been issued for Legen’s arrest.

Hlacs is among three co-defendants accused of aiding and abetting in the alleged fraud.

The other two are: Kerry Patterson, 28, of Grove Street East; and Caroline Zielinska, 28, from Tower Street – both in Belfast.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall agreed to list the case for a further mention in two weeks time.